Sending a distress signal for May Day?

ONTARIO — Tomorrow is the first day of the month of May, which has been tied to seasonal celebrations since ancient times. However, since about 1904, May Day was set aside on calendars to celebrate laborers and the working class.
What you might not know about the International Workers’ Day holiday is what spurred it: workers’ rights and the struggle for an 8-hour work day in severe working conditions. More than 100 years ago, it was common to get a day’s pay for working 10 to 16 hours in unsafe conditions. This eventually prompted a massive walkout in 1886, in which 300,000 workers in 13,000 businesses across the U.S. walked off their jobs, according to information posted on History.com.
Will history repeat itself this year?
Major news headlines today are mentioning about a growing coalition of workers that will join a May 1 People’s Strike launched by worker cooperatives — also known as unions — in Mississippi. Among those is Cooperation Jackson, which has posted a blog about the strike initiative, encouraging workers and consumers, to join the movement to “tell the government and Wall Street that their priority must be to Save Lives Not Profits.”
Several reasons cited in the blog post include unsafe working conditions, including poor social distancing, due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
According to an article this morning on USA Today’s website, workers at some of the biggest U.S. corporations, including Walmart, Amazon, Whole Foods, FedEx, Target, Shipt and Instacart are planning to walk off the job Friday with demands such as hazard pay, personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies.
If a mass walkout happens on Friday, it wouldn’t be the first seen since the nation and the world have been slammed by COVID-19. There have been myriad small- and large-scale coordinated strikes across industries since the pandemic hit; those who have gone on strike have included workers in fast-food chains, warehouses and supply chains, all citing better protections as causal.
In New York, city and state officials are looking into an incident in which an Amazon employee stated the company fired him after he led a strike at a warehouse on Monday in which 100 workers walked off the job at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York, according to an article on Bloomberg.com. Citing safety conditions over COVID-19, workers there state “a number of their colleagues were diagnosed” with COVID-19.
As we do have a Walmart store in Ontario, we checked in with corporate headquarters to see whether — and if so, how — the mega retailer is preparing for the possibility of a walkout. Questions included whether employees would face action for participating.
Requests for comment have not yet been returned.
