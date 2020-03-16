VALE — State Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, his closed in House District 60 office in Vale and Salem legislative office is part of the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in around the state. 

“Our number one focus right now needs to be on the health and safety of our citizens and  communities,” Findley stated in the announcement. “Out of an abundance of caution. I may temporarily be closing my physical offices in Vale and Salem. My staff and I will still be working diligently to ensure there is no lapse in service to constituents in Senate District 30. Thank you especially to our service workers., public health professionals and first responders who are working tirelessly to keep Oregonians safe through this challenging and unprecedented time.”

Findley and his staff can best be reached at Sen.LynnFindley@oregonlegislation.gov.

For the latest news COVID-19 in Oregon people should visit the Oregon Health Authority’s website.    

