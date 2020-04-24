ONTARIO — The novel coronavirus COVID-19 again dominated the conversation during the second virtual town hall, held by three state lawmakers who represent a large portion of the state, but the focus was on whether the region had to wait for the rest of the state to get its economy moving again.
Participating in the session from their homes was District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale; District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, Crane and District 59 Rep. Daniel Bonham., R-The Dalles.
Findley and Owens said they have convinced Gov. Kate Brown that stay at home orders and closure of most businesses could be lifted regionally rather than waiting for them to be lifted statewide.
“It was a huge win to get leadership to consider regional openings,” Bonham said.
All three lawmakers noted that communities on the eastern side of the state are seeing few coronavirus cases and have been pressing the governor about opening up those communities again.
However, the question remains what would reopening mean.
For hospitals, Findley said it could mean being at 50 percent of capacity of what they were at before the virus.
It is unlikely that summer events like the fair will take place, Owens said, noting that some fairs and livestock shows have already been canceled. For those youth who already have their animals and are working on their projects, he suggested that there could be virtual auctions, “to make sure they are made whole.”
A school board member, Owens raised doubts about whether regular schools would reopen this fall, commenting that school-aged children need “special attention.”
“This is devastating for all our children,” he said. “Please take to them. They are having a hard time.”
During the session there was concern about people traveling into the region from areas where the virus is more prevalent and Bonham noted that farm workers are starting to come into the north-central region of the state to work in the orchards.
Having those workers come into the community is essential to the fruit industry, he said.
The reopening of communities will likely be happening in stages, depending on the number of virus cases and the amount of testing, but there is no time-table, the lawmakers said.
