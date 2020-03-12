ONTARIO — It will be a little while before local Oregon athletes start competition this spring, as games, contests and activities have been cancelled.
Ontario High School was the first school to put an end to spring sports, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 through Oregon. Ontario High School Athletic Director Josh Mink said the school will be putting all non-school activities on hold until April 10. The cancellation will include all co-curricular activities, clubs and athletics, a release from Mink states.
As a follow up, the OSAA announced on Friday morning that all athletic practices will be cancelled as well.
The spring season was scheduled to begin next week, with the softball team hosting Homedale on Thursday and the baseball team hosting the Bill Betts Invitational.
The track team was set to host an ice breaker meet on Tuesday.
Nyssa School District also heeded the warning from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. The Bulldogs' sporting events are cancelled until further notice. There is no date set for when sports may continue in Nyssa, but practices are unaffected.
This message was sent out by Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday morning, Vale High School called off all sports until March 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.