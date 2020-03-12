Ontario 4x100
Buy Now

Ontario’s Sophie Draper, left, Meagan Houston, front, Lexy Jordan, back, and Jazmine Ware embrace on the track after taking first place in the girls 4x100-meter relay Saturday at the St. Alphonsus Invitational track meet.

 Nik Streng | The Argus observer

ONTARIO — It will be a little while before local Oregon athletes start competition this spring, as games, contests and activities have been cancelled.

Ontario High School was the first school to put an end to spring sports, in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 through Oregon. Ontario High School Athletic Director Josh Mink said the school will be putting all non-school activities on hold until April 10. The cancellation will include all co-curricular activities, clubs and athletics, a release from Mink states.

As a follow up, the OSAA announced on Friday morning that all athletic practices will be cancelled as well. 

The spring season was scheduled to begin next week, with the softball team hosting Homedale on Thursday and the baseball team hosting the Bill Betts Invitational.

The track team was set to host an ice breaker meet on Tuesday.

Nyssa School District also heeded the warning from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. The Bulldogs' sporting events are cancelled until further notice. There is no date set for when sports may continue in Nyssa, but practices are unaffected. 

This message was sent out by Nyssa School District Superintendent Darren Johnson on Thursday afternoon. 

On Friday morning, Vale High School called off all sports until March 31.

Tags

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

Load comments