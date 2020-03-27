ONTARIO — With the end of spring break within sight, many area schools are still working to figure out how they can continue to serve the students, who will not be returning to school until the end of April.
Per executive orders by each state’s respective governor, Idaho will not be returning to school until at least April 20 while Oregon schools are closed until April 28. The closures are precautions to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
So starting with the end of spring break, every school in both Oregon and Idaho will be tasked with finding ways in which they can continue to educate students.
The switch to distance learning is not so simple, though. The Oregon Department of Education mandated that schools are not allowed to only move to online instruction, as it creates an equity problem for students who do not have access to the internet, are English Language Learners or have Individualized Education Programs.
“At this time, Oregon does not have the statewide capacity, infrastructure or expertise to equitably move to online learning in the event of prolonged school closures. ODE does not expect districts to transition to online learning as schools close for health and safety reasons. Should districts opt for providing online learning, ODE had a responsibility to ensure all students are served appropriately.”
The state of Idaho is also mandating that schools are required to reach out to all students during this time. For Idaho students, the State Board voted to waive annual testing requirements (ISAT, college entrance exams) and senior project requirements for graduation.
While many local school districts are still waiting to hear back from ODE on certain topics, many educators, and even Oregon Gov. Kate Brown noted that getting the senior class of 2020 to graduate remains one of the top priorities.
Ontario School District has added a “Remote Learning” tab to its home page (ontario.k12.or.us) which will act as a landing site for all distance learning once spring break ends.
Off the table for schools is an initial brainstorming idea from Ontario School District officials, who wondered if they could bring small groups of students (10 or fewer) into the school for classes — which would be beneficial for IEP and ELL students. The state said that the Oregon Health Authority decided that they would not allow any students to enter the schools, regardless of class size. The only exception for this guidance would be to provide child care for health care workers and emergency responders.
“We do understand that remote instruction does not replace the instruction that our teachers deliver in person, but our teachers will work diligently to limit regression and loss of essential skills,” Ontario School District’s website reads.
Students of Fruitland School District will be officially off of spring break starting on Tuesday, which will be their first day of distance educations, mostly through online means. According to a parent letter from Fruitland School District Superintendent Teresa Fabricius, parents will be receiving detailed information on how to access distance education on Monday.
While the schools will be closed, Fabricius said any students who do not have internet access at home can access the school’s guest wifi from any of the parking lots, as long as proper social distancing practices are enforced.
Anyone who is unable to access the internet from home is asked to contact the school district office.
“I ask you to bear with us and be patient as we work to educate your children in this new and challenging situation,” Fabricius wrote in her letter. “We will be learning a lot as we go, and will work hard to provide quality education for our students. Thank you for the support you have always given our district. We have never needed it more than now!”
Weiser School District will also be returning from spring break on Wednesday. The services will include online work for students and supplemental packages that will be dispersed when needed. Students who need a device can check one out from the school and wifi can be accessed from all school parking lots.
Mental health services
While education and food services were the two priorities for the state, there will still be a need for students to access mental health services that they normally get in school.
Jennifer Goldthorpe, counselor at Alameda Elementary School, said there will be a need for students to have access to social emotional lessons that can support students with things like developing their whole self, self-confidence, demonstrating online safety, managing transitions and demonstrating social maturity.
“With the changes and stress surrounding our children, access to mental health services will be essential,” Goldthorpe wrote in an email to the Argus Observer.
While school districts are still working on ways in which they can meet the mental health needs of their students, Goldthorpe said there are still several things that parents can do to help their children adjust to the changes around them:
1. Stick to a routine. Children like to know what to expect. Their world may be changing, but it helps to know that they can count on small things throughout their day. Bedtime routines, school work at set times, and meal time traditions will become very important as other things outside of the home change.
2. Limit social media and news consumption. Too much news and negative information can be overwhelming and scary. Children may start to hyper-focus on things they cannot control.
3. Focus on what they can control. There will be many things that we cannot control over the next few weeks. School cancellations, new routines at home, no contact with friends, and restaurants closing may make them feel vulnerable and out of control. However, there are things we can let children control. Choosing art projects, selecting the sport played in the backyard, calling a friend, having a positive attitude and choosing to help a neighbor are all great ways to help them focus on what they can control.
4. Gratitude. Each day have your child talk about what they are grateful for. Writing in a journal or talking about what they are grateful for at the dinner table will help remind children of the positive things happening around them each day.
5. Finding creative ways to connect with others. Although children have been instructed to practice social distancing, there are still ways to connect with family and friends. Pictures, letters, online games, video chats and phone calls are all ways to stay connected with the people they love.
