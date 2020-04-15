NEW PLYMOUTH — With schools shut down due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, some are working to lend supplies to those who need it more than they: Child care centers.
At its April 13 regular meeting, the New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees discussed making a donation of supplies to child care facilities in the region.
“The Idaho School Boards Association had emailed us last week to let us know that childcare centers in the region had approached them seeking donations of supplies. They reached out to the school districts to see if we had supplies we could donate,” wrote New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu in an email on April 14. “Our maintenance department director, Mike Hally, determined that we would be able to donate a case of toilet paper, a case of paper towels, a case of disinfectant, a case of disposable gloves, and a case of foaming hand sanitizer.”
The Board approved the donation during the meeting, which was conducted via Google Hangouts.
“We are now in the process of communicating with the ISBA’s contact to get those supplies where they need them,” said Sotutu.
