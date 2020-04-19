VALE — While most educators in the country are working from the couch and running distance learning classes, the female staff members of Vale High School wanted to remind everyone that they are still working long hours.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be exact.
While the hours may not exactly line up with how much they are actually working, the women of Vale High School made a lip sync video using the classic Dolly Parton song “9 to 5” as a way to lift the spirits of those in the district, and also as a challenge to their peers in Vale School District to make other lip sync videos.
The “9 to 5” video was posted on Tuesday afternoon to the Vale High School Facebook page. On Thursday, Vale Middle School staff posted a Brady Bunch themed video in response.
Vale isn’t the only local school sending fun videos out via social media. On April 1, Ontario High School math teacher Caleb Moore posted a video named “Mr. Moore’s Alter-Ego Pep Talk.”
Moore, depressed about not having classes to teach, needs his alter ego Sir Finis Christianson to snap him back into shape.
“Get up. Fix your tie. And do something about it,” Christianson tells Moore as he sulks in his yard.
The video concludes with Moore sending a message to his students about how to keep distance learning an enjoyable experience.
Other videos posted by Ontario High School include songs about quarantine and the realities of teaching from home.
On Thursday, the staff of Alameda Elementary School posted a video showing off their dance skills, urging students to stay active during their time away from school.
