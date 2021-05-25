School is almost out for the summer but free meals for local kids will be in place

Jordan Garcia walks with his lunch at the Payette High School cafeteria in 2015. In conjunction with the federal Summer Food Service Program, the school district will provide meals to all children ages 1 to 18 at no charge throughout the summer, served up from four of its schools, including Payette High School.

 Argus Observer, file

Editor's Note

It was not known by press time what the locations for free meals would be in other areas of the Western Treasure Valley, including schools throughout Malheur County, such as Adrian, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale.

PAYETTE COUNTY

The school year is getting close to wrapping up in most areas of Payette County, and with that comes the organization of continuing free lunches for students, who already get those meals free during the school day.

Following is a list of places that will serve free meals in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program to all children ages 0 to 18; there are no requirements to receive the meal.

Fruitland

June 1 — July 30: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, with holiday closures July 4-5., Fruitland City Park, 200 N.E. 12th St.

June 1-July 1: breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch from 11 to noon, Fruitland Elementary cafeteria, 1100 S. Pennsylvania Ave.

Payette

June 7 — July 29: breakfast from 8:15 to 8:40 a.m.; lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Payette Primary School, 1320 Third Ave. N.

July 6-July 29: breakfast from 8:15 to 8:40 a.m.; lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., Warren E. McCain Middle School, 400 N. Iowa Ave.

June 7 to July 15: breakfast from 8 to 8:25 a.m.; lunch from noon to 12:20 p.m., Payette High School, 1500 Sixth Ave. S.

June 10-July 22: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m., Payette LIbrary Park, 24 S. 10th St.

For information on the the Boys & Girls Club’s meal program, call (541) 889-7979.

Information about New Plymouth’s meal programs has not been provided at this time.

Tags

Load comments