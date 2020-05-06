School crafts plan to help students who need assistance

PAYETTE — With students who need in-person help with assignments being allowed back into Payette High School on Wednesday, the newspaper reached out to Payette School District Board of Trustees regarding the move.
In light of state criteria that were established, the board set up a re-entry plan for the high school.
According to the school’s re-entry plan, they will be allowing students (and the occasional parent) can receive additional support from a teacher.
For the reopening, plexiglass shields separate teachers and students, who meet in large common areas where workstations are 6 feet apart and are sanitized between meetings.
The school is also planning “make-shift study halls” in the high school’s gymnasium and in the middle school commons during the month of May.
The school will be prohibiting medically vulnerable staff members (or those who have direct care for medically vulnerable persons) from working directly with students. All staff members working with students will be expected to wear masks and gloves and will observe social distancing guidelines.
Students will also be screened prior to entry of the building, including a questionnaire to see if they are at risk, and a temperature scan will be conducted.
The decision to reopen the school was approved by the Payette School District Board of Trustees on Monday. Board Chairman Adam Rynearson said the decision was made as a way to make sure that the students are all able to succeed through distance learning.
“We decided to re-open for students who need face-to-face help, because everyone’s home learning environment and learning needs are different,” Rynearson said. “In public education we have to consider every student. This won’t be what students are used to at first but it is an important first step to return to normal.”
In order to help with social distancing, students are encouraged set up meetings with teachers ahead of time.
