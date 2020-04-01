PAYETTE - As residents find themselves working from home during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Hardin Sanitation is reminding customers that they can expect their trash to be collected as normal.

Hardin has been working to tell customers not to worry if their stay-at-home activities generate more trash than usual.

Mark Fulwiler, site manager for Hardin in Payette, says if more trash doesn’t fit, don’t quit.

“We [are] simply asking customers to bag any “extra” trash that did not fit into their carts” and set it alongside their carts, Fulwiler wrote in an email on March 30.

He said no additional trash collection days are anticipated, but rather encourages customers to make the most of their existing collection days.

“Folks should always bag the extra trash they cannot fit into their carts,” said Fulwiler.

He added that Hardin has been working to ensure those who can work from home do so, while working to keep essential staff safe on-site. 

To customers, he says, “We just let them know we are proud to serve our communities. We understand the risks but know that our services are essential. We just ask for cooperation and understand during this time.”

Tags

Load comments