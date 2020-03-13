ONTARIO — Children under the age of 14 will not be allowed in as visitors at hospitals in the Saint Alphonsus Health System in Oregon and Idaho, according to a news release from the entity late Thursday evening. This is one of several new visitation guidelines now being enacted by health system due to the rapidly expanding social distancing measures being enacted to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which has been dubbed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
New visitation guidelines are now posted on all entrances of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario’s hospital, as well as other Saint Alphonsus hospitals in Baker City, Nampa and Boise.
According to the entity, the guidance posters will also be in Saint Alphonsus clinics soon, too.
Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Oregon Health Authority, helped Saint Alphonsus Health System make its decision, according to the news release.
Restrictions at Saint Alphonsus hospitals are in effect immediately, the release states.
Furthermore, immediate family members, patient advocates and clergy are the only ones who will be allowed to visit, but they must meet the above criteria.
“Additionally, visitors are reminded that they should wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer,” reads the release. “They should also use a tissue to cover any coughs and sneezes, and if they are at risk for illness or have any symptoms, to stay home.”
