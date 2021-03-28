Saint Alphonsus offers scholarships to Western Treasure Valley students

ONTARIO
Students living in the Western Treasure Valley interested in careers in a health-care related field after high school are encouraged to apply for scholarships provided by the Saint Alphonsus Foundation Medical Center Foundation in Ontario.
Applications are due on April 30.
Foundation Scholarship Chairwoman Tamara Davis says that with recent challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak, “Area kids will need these scholarships now more than ever. Many more families are facing economic hardships. These funds provide hope for the future.”
This program is for students seeking careers in nursing, surgical technology, Certified Nursing Assistant, Medical Assistant, physicians, physician’s assistant, phlebotomist or medical lab technician.
Applicants must live in the area served by Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario, including Ontario, Nyssa, Vale and Adrian in Oregon and Fruitland, Payette, Parma, New Plymouth, Weiser and Emmett in Idaho. Students are required to commit to health-care related employment in the same areas after graduation. Also required with the application is a short essay and two letters of recommendation.
A total of nearly $22,000 in awards is available. Scholarships are renewable for up to four years, but students must re-apply each year.
The application form can be emailed to students from guidance counselors at area high schools and the Treasure Valley Community College scholarship office.
Applications can also be obtained by emailing laura.huggins@SaintAlphonsus.org at the Foundation, or by clicking this link https://www.saintalphonsus.org/OntarioScholarship.
