ONTARIO -- As of Wednesday, Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers will be implementing changes to entrances in order to institute a screening protocol for patients and visitors to the hospitals prior to entering.
Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario is one of the facilities that will implement this change, as well as the centers in Nampa and Baker City. The change is to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in hospitals, where many people are at risk.
“At Saint Alphonsus, the health and well-being of our patients, colleagues, physicians, providers and community is our top priority,” a press release from Saint Alphonsus states. “The rapid and evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic requires that we continue to exercise an abundance of caution to ensure the safety and well-being of all who enter our hospitals.”
Main hospital entrances will remain open during normal business hours, while other entrances will be locked and signs will be posted to show where to go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.