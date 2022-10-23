Roundup of events for Halloween and harvest

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Following is a round up of Halloween and harvest events that are happening throughout the area beginning this week. Information is organized by day, beginning with a Halloween costume contest at the Payette Senior Center on Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
6 to 9 p.m. in Payette: The Payette Community & Senior Center, 137 N. Main St., will hold a Halloween costume contest during its Wednesday Night dance and dinner, with a prize for the best costume. “Music will be provided by the band ‘Just for Fun.’ Cost is $6 per person and a dish for the pot luck supper,” according to Director Kathy Patrick.
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
5 to 7 p.m. in Fruitland: Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, Mesa Park, 1200 N. Pennsylvania Ave, is having Spooktacular Night with the Club - Trunk or Treat.
5 to 9 p.m. in Ontario: Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave, Ontario, is hosting the FRCC Haunted Museum. The event offers “a Halloween world of terror” which includes all kinds of spookiness, from ghosts to graveyards. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free with paid adult admission.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Ontario: Brookdale Senior Living, 1372 S.W. Eighth Ave., Ontario, is hosting a Halloween Haunting Party, which includes apple bobbing, corn hole and costume contests, games and hallway trick-or-treating.
6 to 8 p.m. in Ontario: Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., is presenting the third annual Classic Halloween Extravaganza Trunk or Treat.
SATURDAY, Oct. 29
3 to 5 p.m. in Fruitland: West Valley Church, 100 E. First St., will be holding its annual trunk-or-treat event with a “Bible bash” theme, according to a church spokeswoman.
5 to 7 p.m. in Fruitland: The Payette Boys & Girls Club will have its third annual trunk-or-treat event at a new location this year: The Payette County Recreation District, 1200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Ontario: Merchants in downtown Ontario will host Trick or Treat on Oregon Street. Treats will be given out on Oregon Street at participating businesses along Oregon Street between Southeast Fourth Avenue and Idaho Avenue, as well as at Moore Park.
4 to 5 p.m. in Payette: The Payette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Halloween contest in Bancroft Park from 4 to 5 p.m., to be followed with trick or treating in Downtown Payette.
“The store fronts will have a pumpkin in the window if they are going to participate in passing out candy. It should be on our website and [Facebook] page soon,” said Vice President Robin Long in an email Tuesday.
5 to 7 p.m. in Ontario: Aaron’s will host its second annual Trunk or Treat at its store at 1396 S.E. 1st Ave., and invites the public to celebrate its “Aa” team. A raffle will be held, with pumpkin painting to be offered. For more information, phone (541) 889-2150.
6 p.m. til the candy is gone in Nyssa: Nyssa Chamber of Commerce is hosting a trunk or treat along Main Street. Those offering up treats are urged to decorate their trunks, then “back up your car on Main Street and fill it with candy” and do so by 5:30 p.m. in order to be ready when trick-or-treaters arrive. For more information, contact Stephanie at (541) 372-3091.
6 to 7:30 p.m. in Ontario: Christian Life Fellowship, 366 S.E. Fifth St., will be hosting a Light in the Night parking lot event with trunks with treats, free hot dogs, coffee and hot chocolate and entertainment by rapper Pablo Anthony Mendez. Attendees are welcome to wear costumes and will get to play games during the event.
Starting at 6 p.m. in New Plymouth: The New Plymouth Kiwanis Club is hosting a trunk or treat along N. Plymouth Ave. and the New Plymouth horseshoe. Setup begins at 5:30 p.m. and no registration is required to host a trunk. Cash prizes will be awarded for best trunks and randomly selected trunks. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, Double Diamond Steakhouse, Bish’s RV, Overhead Door, Friends of the Armoral Tuttle Public Library, Purdum and Pro Diesel Repair. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3VQPI6D.
SUNDAY, Nov. 6
Noon to 3 p.m. in Ontario: Ontario Community Church, 240 S.E. Third St. in Ontario, will host a harvest bazaar, which will include an auction at 2 p.m. There will be traditional Japanese and American food served, and there will be games for children, along with crafts and gifts available for purchase. For more information, phone (541) 889-8140.
