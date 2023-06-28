Ontario Public Works members gather for a quick meeting near the chipper spreader on Southwest Fourth Avenue near Southwest Ninth Avenue as they await crews ahead of them to finish putting on removable chip seal reflective markers on the existing lines of the pavement. The markers help crews know where to paint lines once the time comes to do so.
ONTARIO — Ontario Public Works crews are beginning the city’s annual chip sealing project on Southwest Fourth Avenue this morning. The portion of road that gets chip sealed today will be from Southwest Ninth Avenue, near Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario to Sunset Drive.
Thunderstorms have posed a challenge in getting the project started this year, according to an email earlier this month from Casey Mordhorst, director of Ontario Public Works, which is contracted through Jacobs.
After the chip sealing on Southwest Fourth Avenue is complete, crews will move on to do crack sealing in the northwest portion of the city above Northwest 10th street and working their way to Verde Drive.
Depending on weather, Mordhorst said the total crack sealing and chip sealing project is expected to take 5 to 6 weeks.
