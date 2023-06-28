ONTARIO — Ontario Public Works crews are beginning the city’s annual chip sealing project on Southwest Fourth Avenue this morning. The portion of road that gets chip sealed today will be from Southwest Ninth Avenue, near Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario to Sunset Drive.

Thunderstorms have posed a challenge in getting the project started this year, according to an email earlier this month from Casey Mordhorst, director of Ontario Public Works, which is contracted through Jacobs.



