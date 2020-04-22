FRUITLAND - The outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has forced many businesses to think outside the box to stay in business. In the case of Rhythm & Rhymes Art Center in Fruitland, it has meant turning to online classes and curbside pick-up of supplies.
Jackie Frazier, director of the art center, detailed to the newspaper these and other changes they have made to cope with stay home orders.
“Here at R & R Art Center, we are driven by a single goal; to give our students and our community a place that feels like family,” wrote Frazier in an email on April 14. “We want everyone who walks through our door to be a little bit more CREATIVE, to reach for their CREATIVE goals, and to learn to CREATE through our educative process.”
Due to Gov. Brad Little’s stay home order on March 25, Rhythm & Rhymes has deployed online classes and offered art supplies via curbside pickup.
“We put together at-home kits for our 10 preschoolers, filled with art activities, centers, manipulatives, games and worksheets,” said Frazier. “We also run live preschool classes with them to read them a book, work on calendar time, do our group art project, play educational games, and just connect.”
Frazier said that dance, cheer and tumbling technique classes are being conducted via the Zoom app, as well as pre-recording and uploading video lessons to YouTube, and distributing worksheets, coloring pages, games and other materials.
“We get together during our same scheduled class, stretch, work on technique, teach choreography, and build strength,” Frazier says. “Our ultimate goal is still to compete at Nationals (originally in May, who knows now). Our teams are strong and working hard at home to be ready for our end of the season (possibly now summer) competitions & recital.”
Frazier said parents have also gotten involved with several of the art center’s at-home challenges, including handstand and floss dance challenges, and offer winning participants prizes from their merchandise wall. The center invites the public to participate via its Facebook page.
Once the stay home order is lifted, Frazier says she hopes to resume in-person classes to the best of her ability. She said her team has been cleaning and sanitizing the center, and is preparing for a full summer program to welcome students and the community back, whenever that is permitted to happen.
“We are a small program and we absolutely feel like our families are FAMILY,” said Frazier. “Our teachers are passionate and truly miss their kids. We are excited about the online options we have been able to provide and hope to have a full program of kids and families this summer.”
Rhythm & Rhymes opened as a dance program with seven students in 2009, dedicated to a “beloved friend,” according to Frazier. In 2014, the center rebranded in order to expand class offerings. Prior to the COVID-19 public health crisis, Rhythm & Rhymes offered 35 classes to over 75 kids, and became a nonprofit organization in 2019.
