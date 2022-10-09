Ontario Duplicate Bridge Club Results from bridge games this past week Submitted information Oct 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — On Oct. 3, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a three and a-half table Bye-Stand Howell Club appreciation game. The winners are as follows:Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Winnie Henggeler; 2nd, Mary Jo Rode and Ingeborg Dickerson; tied for 3rd and 4th, Mary Judson and Jana Schaffeld and David Kaber and Charlotte Nelson.Flight B: 1st, Mary Judson and Jana Schaffeld.Overall Rank is the same as the Section Rank.On Oct. 5, Glenora Wright and Susan McCoy directed a four and a-half table Howell Club appreciation game. The winners are as follows:Flight A: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 3rd, Dauna and Gerald Henggeler; 4th, Patricia and Fred Trenkel.Flight B: 1st, Diane O’Dell and Mary Judson; 2nd, Dauna and Gerald Henggeler.Overall Rank is the same as the Section Rank. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Judson Susan Mccoy Glenora Wright Bye-stand Howell Club David Kaber Diane O'dell Gerald Henggeler Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 11 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Major Hip Hop artist Wiz Khalifa to ring in 3rd year for local dispensary with free concert 3 vying for Ontario’s mayoral seat Ontario fire chief delivers ‘amazing’ fiscal news to council Voters to pick 3 of 5 for Ontario City Council Suspect apprehended in double shooting in Adams County 2 people shot on Friday in southeast Ontario Walmart Supercenter holds grand reopening Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario Bridge repair made possible through collaborative effort U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirms lower district court opinion in public camping case Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
