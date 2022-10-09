ONTARIO — On Oct. 3, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a three and a-half table Bye-Stand Howell Club appreciation game. The winners are as follows:

Flight A: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Winnie Henggeler; 2nd, Mary Jo Rode and Ingeborg Dickerson; tied for 3rd and 4th, Mary Judson and Jana Schaffeld and David Kaber and Charlotte Nelson.



