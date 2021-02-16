Resource advisory council for John Day-Snake region to meet all day Thursday

VALE
Members of the John Day Snake Resource Advisory Council will meet via Zoom on Thursday, and the agenda includes a host of items.
Among the presentations will be a talk by Teresa Fraser with the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, who will talk about the proposed action for a fee on the forest. Additionally, Jeff Kitchens from Prineville Bureau of Land Management will give an update on the fee proposal for the Lower Deschutes.
Brief discussions on the deferred maintenance funds from the Great American Outdoors Act for the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service, and the Oregon State Marine Board are also planned. Brief updates will be provided for Vale and Prineville BLM, as well as Deschutes, Umatilla, Ochoco, Wallow-Whitman and Malheur National Forests.
The John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council will meet from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom.
The council comprises 15 volunteer members who reflect an array of interest and users of Public Lands, and there are currently several vacancies which need filled. The group provides advice and recommendations on all aspects of public land management to the BLM and regional National Forests. Recent topics have included management options for off-highway recreations, planning for the John Day River Basin and noxious weed control.
Meetings are held quarterly.
For the Zoom meeting link for Thursday’s meeting and other information, including how to apply to serve on the committee, contact Larisa Bogardus at (541) 219-6863 or lbogardus@blm.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.