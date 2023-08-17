Repair on landslide along Interstate 84 near Ontario will cause lane closures, congestion through August

ONTARIO — Work on a landslide 17 miles west of Ontario continues. Over the next few weeks there will be eastbound lane closures that are expected to cause congestion, according to a Wednesday update from Oregon Department of Transportation. The landslide was discovered near milepost 359.3 alongside Interstate 84 in early February and crews had to wait to began work until June.
The section of repair is at the top of a steep incline with three lanes of travel, where the right-most lane is for slow traveling commercial motor vehicles.
“Right lane closures are needed to accommodate repairs, reducing travel lanes uphill to two, maybe one lane,” reads an update on Wednesday night.
As such, motorists are advised to slow down in the area and be ready for congestion through August from Exit 356 to milepost 360. From the exit, motorists can connect to Oregon Route 201, traveling southeast toward Weiser or north toward Huntington.
In March, officials said the landslide was moving at about an inch per day and that more rapid movement could cause the land to cover those lanes, and possibly the westbound lanes. However, it was also contained in an area of a previously repaired landslide. That slide occurred sometime in the late 1980s.
Gravity and soil conditions caused the hillside to move, which created a crescent-shape cut that was easy to see once the snow melted off in February. That cut is 200-yards long, 100-yards wide and 30-feet deep. Officials say it likely occurred sometime earlier this winter.
Travelers should check for information ahead of time at TripCheck.com.
