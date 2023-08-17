Repair on landslide along Interstate 84 near Ontario will cause lane closures, congestion through August

This photo shows an aerial view of a landslide along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 about 17 miles northwest of Ontario, a few miles from Exit 356 (Oregon Route 201).

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Transportation

ONTARIO — Work on a landslide 17 miles west of Ontario continues. Over the next few weeks there will be eastbound lane closures that are expected to cause congestion, according to a Wednesday update from Oregon Department of Transportation. The landslide was discovered near milepost 359.3 alongside Interstate 84 in early February and crews had to wait to began work until June.

The section of repair is at the top of a steep incline with three lanes of travel, where the right-most lane is for slow traveling commercial motor vehicles.



