Rep. Cliff Bentz announces Pendleton high-schooler as winner for this year's Congressional Art Competition

ONTARIO
U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, announced the overall winner and four regional winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for his district in a news release on May 11.
The Ontario congressman utilized judges from throughout his district, including one from Ontario’s community college to judge student entries.
According to the news release Pendleton High School senior MacElle Kirsch earned the top spot for her artwork titled “North American Bobcat in the Snow,” which is a collage of glue and magazine clippings that were artfully arranged create an image of the animal trudging through the snow.
A panel of five judges praised the composition and quality of the piece, as well as the creative color palette.
“I am pleased to congratulate MacElle on this terrific achievement,” said Bentz in his news release. “Her original artwork will be placed on display in the U.S. Capitol alongside the winning pieces from other congressional districts across the country. I am excited to see North American Bobcat in Snow each day, as I walk to and from the House Chamber, representing our district and MacElle’s creative talent. She should feel very proud.”
Bentz also announced four regional winners, each of whom will have his or her art displayed in one of Congressman Bentz’s offices in Ontario, Medford or Washington, D.C. The titles of those artworks along with their creator, school and grade is as follows:
• “A Pig Sees His Equal,” Bradley Pogue, Phoenix High School, grade 12;
• “Hawk,” Sussan Uribe, Phoenix High School, grade 12;
• “Silent Morning,” Mary Thiel, Joseph Charter High School, grade 10; and
• “Divinity Carved from Stone,” Sydney Aghajanian, Phoenix High School, grade 12.
Bentz also thanked the judges for their time and expertise in this year’s competition.
“They helped make this year’s competition not just memorable but also a great success,” he said.
Serving on the judges panel was Ted Fink, chairman of the Fine and Performing Arts department at Treasure Valley Community College.
Joining him on the panel were Kim Hearon, executive director, Rogue Gallery & Art Center, Medford; Cody Bustamante, professor of Painting and Drawing, South Oregon University, Ashland; Michael Sell, associate professor of art, Eastern Oregon University, La Grande; and Lori Sams, gallery director, Feves Art Gallery, Pendleton.
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide program for students to showcase their artistic abilities and to highlight the importance of art education.
Since its start in 1982, more than 700,000 high school students from around the country have participated.
