VALE — Preventing problems before they happen is what Vale city officials make a regular part of their daily routine.
Such is the case with a recent Facebook message posted by the City of Vale urging residents of the city to “be aware of what they are flushing down the toilet.” The message goes on to describe how disposing of any kind of wet wipes or related items down the toilet is discouraged.
Russell Kirkpatrick, Vale City Manager, explained more in a phone interview on Wednesday afternoon, assuring the public that the wastewater system is functioning well and that the Facebook message is a preventative measure.
“No issues. With this coronavirus, they’re buying wet wipes, Kleenex, paper towels,” stated Kirkpatrick.
He described how the system is a newer one and that he wanted to inform the public to be mindful of what is being flushed to keep things operating at full capacity.
“No, our system is fantastic! And we have a brand new water plant as well. Less than a year old. Everything is fine. Perfect condition,” said Kirkpatrick, who added, “I like to get ahead of things. Be fluid, be transparent, that’s what I do.
For additional information or questions, contact Vale City Hall at (541) 473-3133.
