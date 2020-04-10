Redbox taking steps to protect customers

ONTARIO — On Thursday, The Argus Observer published an experiment that took place over the course of a week in which DVDs were rented from several machines around Ontario and tested to see the levels of bacteria growing on them.
While the experiment was completely incapable of showing if DVDs and their cases are capable of spreading the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the experiment did show that items rented from Redbox kiosks can be dirty (often in the same way that household items like doorknobs and sink knobs are). It also showed that patrons should be cautious and wash their hands after handling them the same way they would after touching other items.
Following the release of the story, Redbox Marketing and Communications Director Kate Brennan sent the Argus a statement regarding what Redbox is doing to help keep customers safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19.
While items that are rented from a Redbox are not cleaned in the machine, Redbox is asking that customers treat the product the way they would any other product purchased from a store.
“The items in our kiosks are just like any other item on a retailer’s shelf,” the post reads. “Redox discs and jewel cases can be cleaned just like you would wash your hands — with soap and water and a soft cloth (avoid paper towels).”
Other actions that Redbox is taking to help keep customers safe in the time of COVID-19:
• Customers can rent their movies electronically via the Redbox app, making the exchange at the kiosk faster and involving less contact.
• Redbox is currently working on deploying “contactless” payment technology, taking away some contact with the machine that others are using.
All of Redbox’s response to the current COVID-19 situation can be found online: https://help.redbox.com/about-redbox/general-company-info/1900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.