MALHEUR COUNTY — A popular hot springs near the Lake Owyhee area is among the developed public recreation sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management that have been closed since about mid-March due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
While social distancing in the outdoors seems like it would be easy to do, there are popular, often crowded areas, which the agency temporarily shuttered in light of social distancing orders issued by Govs. Kate Brown and Jay Inslee. As such, the BLM has temporarily closed all campgrounds, some day-use sites and restrooms. Trash pickup and sanitation services have also been suspended during the closure.
People caught entering closed areas may face charges, such as trespassing.
Snively Hot Springs is a public recreation site west of Adrian managed by the Bureau of Land Management-Vale District. The popular day-use site has frequently had people accessing the area after hours, according to Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe. However, since the BLM enacted public site closures, the sheriff’s office is “getting pretty aggressive” with monitoring the situation and removal of trespassers as there is “lots and lots of activity out there.”
“Multiple subjects were caught in the hot springs” at about 11 p.m. Friday night, according to an incident report from a sheriff’s deputy. “I informed the subjects the hot springs are day use only under normal circumstances and closed all hours at this time.”
Furthermore, instead of citing the people, the deputy told them he was going to forward the information to a BLM Ranger who may cite them federally.
A similar event happened early Monday morning, when the same deputy encountered two more people in the hot springs. As with the Friday instance, the individuals were not cited, but their information was forwarded to the Vale BLM.
It’s not currently known whether the individuals who trespassed at Snively Hot Springs will be charged by the Vale BLM.
“BLM law enforcement is committed to working with Sheriff Wolfe and is looking at options to address the problems in the Snively Hot Spring area,” said Mike Roop, Chief Law Enforcement Ranger for Oregon-Washington BLM.
All closed sites are posted, Bogardus says.
“If they are not gated, we have an A-frame sign in place,” she said. “We’ve been working on barricades for non-gated areas, as well.”
As far as other violations in closed areas, which also includes launch sites for the Owyhee River, Bogardus did mention an incident with rafters.
“We did have some trouble with rafters putting into the Owyhee River on the Idaho side and wanting to pull out at Three Forks here on the Oregon side, which is closed,” Bogardus wrote in an email update on Monday. “Idaho BLM has been a big help communicating this closure through their social media platforms.”
Despite the closure of the recreational facilities, the BLM states that “multiple opportunities remain for the public to enjoy the outdoors as long as visitors heed orders, guidance and advice” of local, state and federal authorities regarding stopping the spread of COVID-19.
This includes limiting group activities to members of your household, having 10 or fewer participants and, at all times, maintaining a distance of six feet or more from other people, according to the BLM.
Also encouraged are Leave No Trace practices, including bringing sanitary products, such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer, and packing out all trash and human waste.
