Recovery center to shutter due to pandemic; officials aim to get clients ‘back to their communities’

ONTARIO — Lifeways officials have confirmed that its Recovery Center will be closed starting Friday until further notice, due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
The inpatient drug and alcohol addiction treatment facility can house up to 40 individuals and there are currently about 15 that will need to find somewhere else to go, with the aim being getting them back into their communities.
“Due to the extraordinary circumstances the COVID19 pandemic presents, we find it difficult to mitigate the risk and high chance of exposure to clients and staff according to CDC guidelines at Lifeways Recovery Center in Ontario,” wrote Tim Hoekstra, CEO, in a letter issued to partners on March 27. “At this time, we have no other choice than to make the decision to close Lifeways Recovery Center.”
“For the last two weeks, we have explored, with clients and staff, many options to address the risk and challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented for the LRC facility and programming,” the letter to partners continues. “Through that work we have decided we will be closing LRC for an undetermined amount of time. LRC staff will be laid off so they are able to immediately access unemployment insurance.”
In answer to questions submitted by The Argus Observer, Liz Johnsen, chief operating officer, wrote in an email, “We are temporarily closing se we can make the changes to the facility needed to re-open as soon as possible. We had started numerous remodeling projects this past fall and had made it to the kitchen before the pandemic.”
“Multiple factors related to the pandemic weighted heavily in our decision,” Johnsen said.
Those include the rate of spread of the virus, particularly among at-risk populations, the storage of personal protection equipment and other resources, and the facility’s barriers to social distancing, she says.
“Lifeways is committed to getting LRC [Lifeways Recovery Center] back in operations at the level of safety needed for COVID-19 infection standards,” Johnsen said.
“We value our staff and take their concern seriously. Our HR and administrative team is working with them to make sure they are able to participate in all relevant COVID-91 relief programs,” she said.
“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make but we are committed to supporting our impacted team members and clients as they transition. We are working to provide clients with the supports and resources they need as they go back to their communities,” Hoekstra said in his letter.
“Lifeways SUD Outpatient treatment will continue to support our client’s needs,” Hoekstra said.
This will include telehealth/telephone individual therapy along with telehealth group therapy.
“Our providers will continue working with any community members experiencing substance use crises during this time. Lastly, we will continue to make necessary referrals to support the over-all wellness such as mental health, community health worker, peer support, etc. We will utilize this time to make the best wrap-around approach as allowed during this pandemic period.”
Recovery employees, who did not want to be identified, said they were concerned that clients would not be able to complete their treatment programs with the closure and were concern about getting their jobs back when the recovery center reopens.
