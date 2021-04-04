WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY

Personnel from Fish and Game's Nampa Hatchery will be releasing 35,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout during April.

Of the 31 stops planned, two are local: On April 12, 450 trout are expected to be released into the Payette Greenbelt Pond and 500 into the Weiser Community Pond.

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.

Anglers are reminded to be courteous to other anglers and always exercise social distancing when fishing.

An annual fishing license costs around $30, and children under 14 years of age do not need a license at all.

Tags

Load comments