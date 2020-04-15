PAYETTE - Leading up to the Payette School District’s decision to close schools in light of novel coronavirus COVID-19, parents, students and teachers made their opinions known about the District’s dress code.
As previously reported, in a survey of students, teachers and parents conducted by McCain Middle School student Cody Smithies, a majority of those polled expressed they felt left out of helping shape the current dress code. Parents expressed that finding clothes that comply with the dress code was difficult to do, let alone afford.
In the student handbooks to be approved for the 2020-21 school year, a small victory for those who spoke out reflected in its contents: Patterns consisting exclusively of pirate colors would be permitted with the start of the school year.
The rule replaces the current rule, which allows only solid colors consisting only of red, black, gray or white to be worn from the waist up.
At the Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on April 13, conducted online via Zoom, Superintendent Robin Gilbert explained the change.
“If those [colors] come into a pattern or a texture, that would now be approved,” said Gilbert, citing examples of black jackets with gray details being one of the options now allowed. “That was one of the biggest complaints we had from parents.”
Gilbert further explained the change would be accommodating to school spirit wear, and student organization uniforms including that of Future Farmers of America and chess club T-shirts.
Other changes to the handbook, included changing the wording of a rule that limits the effects of infractions on rules such as the cellphone rule to within one school year instead of a student’s whole high school career.
Trustee Candita Strong motioned to approve the handbooks as presented, with Trustee Ethan Mittlestadt seconding. The motion carried unanimously.
