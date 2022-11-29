Purchase a Christmas tree permit
U.S. Forest Service

BAKER CITY — Christmas tree permits are now available to purchase at Forest offices, several local businesses, and online through Recreation.gov, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.

All National Forests offer Christmas tree permits online as an added convenience for the public and alternative to in-person interactions. Christmas tree permits purchased online must be printed to be valid and can only be used on Wallowa-Whitman National Forest lands, as specified on the permit. Christmas tree permits cost $5 each and are limited to one per household. An additional $2.50 fee will be charged for permits purchased through Recreation.gov.



