Pulling in reins on rodeo: Jordan Valley rodeo postponed

Bullfighter Wyatt Cox focuses on the four-legged frenzy that just came out of the gate during main rodeo action at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo in June of 2017. Officials haven't decided yet whether this year's rodeo will go on in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

JORDAN VALLEY — Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan Valley Rodeo has been put on hold for now, with a possible rescheduling later in the year, according to information posted online by the City of Jordan Valley.

The event was scheduled to take place this weekend, and would have been one of the first rodeos of the season.

Decisions are still pending on whether other local rodeos, including ones in Vale and Nyssa, will be held due to state and local restrictions on large gatherings related to COVID-19.

