Pulling in reins on rodeo: Jordan Valley rodeo postponed

JORDAN VALLEY — Due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan Valley Rodeo has been put on hold for now, with a possible rescheduling later in the year, according to information posted online by the City of Jordan Valley.
The event was scheduled to take place this weekend, and would have been one of the first rodeos of the season.
Decisions are still pending on whether other local rodeos, including ones in Vale and Nyssa, will be held due to state and local restrictions on large gatherings related to COVID-19.
