PUC wants to hear from Idaho Power customers on Thursday

SALEM — The Oregon Public Utility Commission is hosting public comment hearings via webinar and telephone conference on Thursday, at 6 and 7:30 p.m., respectively. The webinar and teleconference provide an opportunity for the commissioners to hear directly from Idaho Power customers regarding the company’s proposed Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) during this time of social distancing to flatten the coronavirus curve.
Idaho Power’s IRP, which presents the utility’s current thinking on how it plans to meet the future energy and capacity needs of their customers over the next 20-plus years, outlines a number of initiatives, including:
· Permitting and construction of the Boardman to Hemingway (B2H) transmission line with an online date of 2026;
· Exit from four units of coal operations by 2026, including one unit at the North Valmy plant, two units at Jim Bridger, and termination of its share of coal-fired operations at the Boardman plant; and
· Adding 120 MW of solar photovoltaic (PV) by 2022-2023.
To participate in the free webinar portion of the public comment hearing on Thursday, register in advance at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/469952566431195147. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. There will not be formal presentations, as the purpose of this webinar is to hear directly from the public. Those wanting to listen-in to the webinar but not comment, may call (213) 929-4232 and enter 859-444-026. This phone line will be muted, and charges may apply.
For interested persons unable to participate in the webinar portion of this hearing, the Commission will also conduct a teleconference following the webinar. To participate in the telephone conference portion of the public comment hearing on Thursday, call 866-390-1828, and enter access code 2252868#.
For those unable to participate in this webinar or teleconference, comments may be submitted in the following ways:
· In person (teleconference) – There will be additional opportunities to comment directly to Commissioners by phone during special public meetings scheduled for July 7 at 1:30 p.m. and September 17 at 9:30 a.m. Details available at a later date.
· By email - PUC.PublicComments@state.or.us
· By phone - (503) 378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (TTY or dial 711)
· By mail – Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – LC 74, PO Box 1088, Salem OR 97308-1088
To learn more, view Idaho Power’s IRP and Frequently Asked Questions on this filing.
The PUC’s mission is to ensure that customers of Oregon’s investor owned utilities have access to safe, reliable, and high quality utility services at just and reasonable rates. The PUC’s ultimate decision will consider the economic impacts resulting from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, and seek to protect both the long-term and short-term interests of customers.
