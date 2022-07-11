WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Those wishing to express condolences to Japanese people, including those in communities in Idaho and Oregon, regarding the recent assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are encouraged to do so. Abe was assassinated late Thursday local time while giving a speech during a campaign event in the city of Nara, and died from those wounds early Friday morning.
On Friday, Consuls of Japan in Idaho and Oregon expressed their sorrow over the situation and reflected on Abe’s leadership.
Additionally, the Consular Office of Japan In Portland is welcoming messages from members of the public, according to information posted on its website. Those can be sent via email or written into a book of condolences open through Tuesday. Anyone wishing to leave a message in the book at the Portland’s Consular’s Office, can do so in the entrance hall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today and Tuesday at 1300 S.W. Fifth Ave., Suite 2700 in Portland. Those who wish to email messages, can send them to cojportland@se.mofa.go.jp; include “Condolences: Former PM Abe” in the subject line and name; title and organization, if applicable; and message in the body of the email.
“It is with sorrow and sadness to announce that the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. ABE Shinzo, passed away at the age of 67,” reads a message on the Consular’s website.On July 8, Honorary Consul of Japan in Idaho Ed Klopfenstein sent an email to reflect on Abe and to people know about the opportunity to offer condolences through the Portland office.
“To our many Japanese friends and the entire Idaho-Japan Community:
“It was to my horror today to read of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
“Prime Minister Abe was a true leader and worked hard to improve Japan’s place in the world. He dealt with North Korea’s aggression, with the aftermath of the Fukushima disaster, with serious economic challenges and with a crippling viral outbreak.
“In all, his policies strengthened Japan and his constant outreach to other global leaders cemented his country’s position on the world stage.
“As Japan’s longest serving prime minister, Abe’s influence was apparent in the prosperity of the country he led and Japan’s impact on the world.
“Senseless violence claims too many lives. This time it claimed the life of a true world leader. Such evil has no place in civilized society, and it especially has no place in politics. May we all continue the pursuit of prosperity and follow a path of peace.
“I humbly send my condolences to the Japanese people and the Japanese community in Idaho,” concludes the email.
