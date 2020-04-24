ONTARIO — The 2020 Alameda Spaghetti Feed was on Thursday night, but in a format that was completely unrecognizable to past years.
Due to concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, schools statewide have been shuttered since mid-March, which put a halt to the previously scheduled annual spaghetti feed fundraiser.
With gallons and gallons of spaghetti sauce sitting in the freezers of Alameda Elementary School, the school’s Parent Teacher Organization had to call an audible and decided to make meal kits that were available for free for families in need.
So in 2020, Alameda Elementary School’s biggest annual fundraiser turned into an opportunity for the PTO to help out the community, including many families who are being affected by the financial burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In total, the PTO made 98 brown paper bags full of spaghetti dinner that could feed a family of four. The event took place outside of Mackey’s Steakhouse and Pub, which also donated to the feed. Deli containers for the sauce were donated by Albertsons.
The meal giveaway was originally scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, but it had an early start as a line down the block had started to form as early as 4 p.m.
To complete what would be the annual event, the PTO is still planning to hold its silent auction, but it will be an online event through Baker Auction. Since the PTO already had a lot of the items donated, it was decided that the group might as well auction the items somehow.
The date and time for the auction has yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.