UPDATE: The distribution of K95 masks and hand sanitizer for farmworkers and ag producers is today and tomorrow. We have now found out that supplies will be handed out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m both days at the Oregon Department of Agriculture Office in Ontario.
An official at that office says there are lots of supplies left.
-----
ONTARIO — Those in the ag sector throughout the state of Oregon — including Malheur County — will soon be getting personal protection equipment from the state, with distributions beginning this week. Gov. Kate Brown has directed about 1 million KN95 masks and 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for farmworkers and agricultural producers, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Agriculture. This critical PPE is available at no cost to the agricultural community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Limited supplies will be provided at each site until supplies are fully distributed.
If you are a farmer or rancher, you qualify, and do not need to bring any documentation.
You will be asked to provide business contact information.
To find out about distribution for Malheur County, call (541) 889-5274.
