Positive outlook in week 1

ONTARIO — With most schools in Oregon set to start distance learning on April 13, one school district that is ahead of the curve is Ontario, which is nearly entering week two of its distance learning plan.
“OSD is ahead of the game, and we are pretty set to roll into distance learning before next Monday,” wrote Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for the Ontario School District, in an email on Tuesday. “We had a pretty solid plan set forth from the beginning of the mandated school closures and can tailor that plan as needed to meet the state’s guidance.”
Oregon schools have been putting their distance learning plans together for weeks, as Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued Executive Order 20-08 on March 17, which closed all Oregon schools until April 28.
On March 30, the Oregon Department of Education (originally stating that online classes could not be a solution for distance learning) switched gears and allowed school districts statewide to use electronic means as to teach students remotely. The state also announced that students would be able to receive credit for classes taken online.
Going into distance learning, one of the biggest worries for every district was figuring out how many students were able to access online classes and tailoring solutions to those who could not.
At the March 30 meeting of the Ontario School District Board of Directors, Superintendent Nicole Albisu said that while there were surveys sent out to students in the lead-up to the start of distance learning, there was no way to find all of the students who are unable to access the Internet at home until the plan was rolled out.
“We are still working through problem-solving how to overcome some of the barriers that our families face. Each school is tackling those barriers with our families on a case-by-case basis,” Smith wrote. “Principals are working together with families to figure out how to get students the materials they need and also the support that they need to thrive. We are urging parents to contact their child’s school to make accommodations if they need.”
Smith said the middle- and high-schoolers have seen a high rate of student participation and are basically operating completely online. While students are able to do their work online, they also have access to teachers and other staff members electronically. Smith said that having the teachers available allows the process to maintain a sense of normalcy with distance learning.
“We want to make sure our students are doing well academically, but also mentally,” Smith said. “We know that a lot of our students live in high-stress environments, and even those who do not are experiencing anxiety in the absence of their regular routines.”
At a previous planning meeting, Albisu added that this unprecedented time is a major opportunity for educators nationwide to test run certain educational opportunities from home.
“This is a huge undertaking for our teachers, and we so admire their ability to adapt and instruct under these circumstances and with such short notice,” Smith said.
The change also means other district staff members are putting in hours in other ways. Part of the order that closed the schools, Brown said that all school districts would continue to get state funding so they can continue to pay staff members. But this also means that all staff members will need to continue to work in some capacity.
“We also could not make all of this work without the unsung heroes helping us get through each day,” Smith said. “Our maintenance staff continues to work tirelessly to ensure that our buildings are clean and ready for staff each day. We cannot define how thankful we are to have buildings that are kept meticulously clean for those who have to come into the building to fulfill their duties. Our bus drivers and food service staff are a critical component to ensuring that our students are fed throughout the school closures. OSD drivers are running their routes to deliver meals to students, and our food service workers are preparing over a thousand meals each day to deliver and hand out.
Still unanswered
One question still being asked by every administrator, teacher and parent is regarding the current senior class. With graduation less than two months out, ODE has still not given school districts true guidelines for what to do with the seniors (despite mentioning that graduating the class of 2020 is a top priority).
Smith said the uncertainty of the situation is the “biggest concern” of the district at this time.
“Our only frustration is not to have answers to every single question at this point,” Smith said. “We find ourselves saying, ‘we do not have an answer to that question, yet’ quite a bit. This is where our appreciation to our parents comes in. Though that phrase is not fun to hear, and we do wish we had all the answers, our families have been kind and understanding.”
