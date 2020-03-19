PAYETTE — A group managing a popular spot for events and meetings in Payette has decided the facility must close its doors due to the ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The Portia Club on North Ninth Street, a nonprofit ran by volunteers, will be closed through May 4.
“With sincere regret and due to an abundance of concern for the health of our community we have decided to close,” reads a statement.
“We will re-evaluate the situation as more information becomes available and reconsider the date as things improve. All deposits will be refunded immediately.
We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause. Our top priority is to continue serving the community in the safest and healthiest ways possible. That is why we feel it is our responsibility to try to limit exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19) and act on the side of caution.”
Volunteers expressed thanks to the community for continued support and patience.
Individuals with questions or concerns are urged to call (208) 572-5825.
