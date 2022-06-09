Police urge sharing info on deadly fake pills in local market

Fake Oxycodone M30 tablets containing fentanyl are commonly seen by members of law enforcement. The uptick in the number available locally is prompting a call to action by law enforcement and their community partners.
ONTARIO — A dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills in the local community has law enforcement officials concerned about the safety of its citizens.
According to a news release from Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai on Thursday morning, law enforcement and school officials continue to be concerned.
Although the issue has been in the news in recent months, police worry about the number of counterfeit pills being circulated that may contain lethal doses of fentanyl and how accessible they are.
“Criminal drug networks are mass-producing the fake pills and false marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the public,” reads the release. “They are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine and can be deadly.”
The pills are made to look like prescription opioids or stimulants. These include oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), alprazolam (Xanax) and amphetamine (Adderall).
Law enforcement commonly see fake Oxycodone M30 tablets which contain fentanyl.
They and their community partners are urging people to widely share the “important information within the community.”
When I looked at the picture, I thought, "Well, these will be easy to spot." Then I looked at the captions. The real pills were poorly stamped and looked to be made by a 10-year-old with a homemade pellet press. The counterfeits had sharped letters and numbers. Maybe drug pushers just care more about how their product looks. If these pictures are accurate, we're in more trouble with drugs than ever before.
