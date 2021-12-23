Police seek witnesses to vehicle-pedestrian crash

Ontario Police surround a pickup following Oregon State Police working on reconstructing the scene of a crash on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario on Wednesday night in which a woman was hit by this vehicle. Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.
ONTARIO — Police are looking for a possible witness to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Wednesday evening on Southwest Fourth Avenue near the Burger West area. One possible witness was driving a maroon minivan or SUV.
A 53-year old woman who was crossing the street near the intersection of Southwest Seventh Street was hit by a pickup truck driven by a 59-year-old man, according to a news release from Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper. It states that the woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for “significant injuries,” and was ultimately taken to a regional medical center in Boise.
Ontario Police responded to the crash at about 5:37 p.m. The news release states that the driver of the pickup was not injured and remained on scene.
No arrests have been made in connection to the crash, however it remains under active investigation.
Oregon State Police assisted OPD with the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact the Ontario Police Department at (541) 473-5125, as soon as possible.
