Police seek SUV connected to suspicious circumstances with youth

ONTARIO — Ontario Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate an SUV in order to determine whether a youth is safe. This is due to a citizen report that a young girl was seen getting into a vehicle with two men on Monday night near an apartment building in the southeast area of town. According to the report, the men had been in the area looking for their dog, and it appeared the girl did not want to get into the vehicle.
The newspaper found out about the incident through a news tip Tuesday afternoon which did not include a city. As such, the Argus reached out to local law enforcement agencies to determine more information.
According to information in an email from Ontario Police Sgt. Jon Esplin, the case is being handled by OPD, which has not “received any reports of missing juveniles that match and have not located the vehicle.”
The “suspicious circumstances” were reported at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. A citizen told police that two men in their 30s to 40s had been in the neighborhood looking for their dog , according to the email. The men then reportedly got into a 2000’s tan/light brown Jeep Grand Cherokee along with girl, age 9 to 13, who “appeared to not want to get into the vehicle with them.”
Police say the citizen was unable to get a license plate of the vehicle, which was parked in front of fourplexes at the intersection of Southeast Sixth Avenue and Southeast Seventh Street. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Southeast Seventh Street.
“The citizen did not know if they were messing around, it was a juvenile beyond parental control, or an abduction and wanted to report it, as you never know,“ reads the email.
The citizen was able to get a video of the vehicle, and police were able to get a still photo from that. Police searched for the vehicle in the area and throughout Ontario on Monday night “without success,” according to the email. Additionally, an attempt to locate was sent out to surrounding agencies.
Ontario Police Department posted a still shot of the vehicle to social media to see whether anyone recognizes it. The newspaper is seeking more information including whether there are any missing children in Ontario and whether this case may have the potential to be human trafficking. Answers had not been returned as of presstime this morning at 7:30 a.m. The photo of the vehicle connected to the suspicious circumstance is on OPD’s Facebook page.
