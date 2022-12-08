FRUITLAND — The search for a body in a yard neighboring the home where suspects were named in a missing child case that stretches back 16 months turned up nothing. Beginning Dec. 2, Fruitland Police were joined by other law enforcement officials in conducting the consensual search, which was based on information they had received. Furthermore, while additional suspects were named a week ago and those at large urged to step forward and talk to detectives, Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff declined Thursday to comment on whether there had been communication since then.
“And we deployed ground-penetrating radar and certified human remains dogs, completing the search and no remains were found,” said Huff during a phone interview. “But our searches aren’t going to end, and we continue to follow the evidence.”
It is the second yard that has been searched in recent weeks in the case of Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan; however the first search at the home of two of the suspects resulted in an entire yard being dug up and sifted.
The search for Michael stretches back to July 27, 2021. That's when the boy was last seen outside in the neighborhood near his home, which is less than a mile from where the yards were searched. Michael went missing at the age of 5; police now say they believe he was abducted, killed, buried and his body later moved. As of Friday, police remain confident that evidence they have proves that.
The change in seasons will slow search efforts, according to Huff, who also declined to say whether police have applied more search warrants on other properties.
“Weather will ultimately become a factor, especially with the weather [expected] tonight and through the weekend,” he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the forecast called for 2 to 4 inches of snow on the valley floor by Friday night.
How long it will take to resume searching will depend on “how long the snow stays here this year and next.”
The chief declined to comment on the prosecutorial aspect of the case referring the newspaper to the office of Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke. The paper is seeking to find out whether other charges have been filed against any of the four suspects in the case as well as how long the state could hold someone for failing to report the death of someone, when there is no body. It is important to note that a charge is not a conviction nor is it proof of anything; the state will have the burden of proving a crime has been committed. Requests for comment are pending with Duke.
It is worth noting that according to Idaho Criminal statute of limitations laws, every crime has a limit on how long prosecutors have to take evidence that police gather and turn it into criminal charges and a trial, with the time limits varying depending on the type of crime. More time is generally allotted for felony charges.
Asked whether police are concerned about the potential that the body could have been moved out of state, Huff noted there are “many possibilities” in the case that have no definitive answers “without knowing exactly where Michael is.”
A week ago, Huff held a press conference naming the four suspects in the case. Two of them, Stacey and Sarah Wondra, already are in custody. Stacey is in Washington County Jail held on charges from an unrelated federal case. Sarah was lodged into the Payette County Jail on Nov. 11 and is the only one who is currently charged related to the crime. Her charge: failure to report the death of a person, with Michael Vaughan specifically named in that court document. However, she has been ordered to undergo treatment, as she was deemed not fit to proceed in the court case at this time.
Huff said in working with the Payette County Prosecutor, “I believe charges are forthcoming.” However, he declined further details.
Two other suspects, Brandon Shurtliff, of Kuna, and Adrienne Lucienne, of Toledo, Ohio, were named, and also were encouraged to step forward, along with anyone else familiar with what might have happened, and speak with detectives during a press conference a week ago today. Shurtliff is believed to be in South Dakota, and Lucienne is believed to float between Toledo, Ohio and California.
Although "a lot of information was put out" by law enforcement, a host more has been put online for the world to see. This included a more than 30-minute interview with Shurtliff by an independent journalist on YouTube, released four days ahead of the aforementioned press conference. In that interview, Shurtliff says he doesn’t want to come back to Idaho to possibly be arrested, but also that he wants the truth about the situation to come out.
When asked whether Shurtliff or Lucienne had come forward, Huff declined to comment, stating that although he wants to put out updates, “the integrity of the investigation needs to be maintained.” He thanked those who provided information about the mens’ whereabouts.
When asked whether Shurtliff or Lucienne fit the identity of a man that police were seeking earlier this year, he declined to say, but noted that “we believe we have that person identified, but I’m not going to say whether the individual was involved.”
The chief further asked for patience.
“It’s important that people are patient with us and understand we’re working really hard to make sure whatever we’re doing is in the best interest of the case,” Huff said. “It’s been a year and a half, and thousands and thousands of man hours have been invested in this case. We are 100% committed. We are going to pursue justice.”
