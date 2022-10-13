Police say Ontario man, 25, injured in crash on Interstate 84 near Nampa Submitted information Oct 13, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NAMPA — A 25-year-old man from Ontario was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance following a crash on Wednesday night.According to a news release from Idaho State Police, which is investigating the crash, it happened at about 11:13 p.m., on Interstate 84 at milepost 32, in Nampa.Police say the Ontario man was traveling in a 2020 Jeep Renegade, but did not provide direction of travel. He was said to be following a 2007 Nissan Frontier driven by a 32-year-old man from Boise.Police say the Jeep struck the rear of the Nissan, pushing the vehicles into the concrete barrier dividing the eastbound and westbound lanes of travel.Idaho Transportation Department responded to adjust the barriers before all travel lanes were again open to the public.The crash resulted in partial lane blockage in eastbound and westbound lanes for about 2 hours and 45 minutes as crews worked to clear the scene.Seat belts were worn by both drivers. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crash Lane Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Police Nampa Ontario Interstate Travel Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Major Hip Hop artist Wiz Khalifa to ring in 3rd year for local dispensary with free concert Sold-out event highlights new inductees for Vale Hall of Fame Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges Bridge repair made possible through collaborative effort Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech says jail is hardest area to keep fully staffed Council officially hires Dan Cummings as city manager Contractors working on future Planned Parenthood in Ontario 2 people shot on Friday in southeast Ontario 2 names on ballot for House District 60 What is this creepy looking item? Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
