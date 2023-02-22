Call over shooting at Ontario High School likely hoax

Ontario High School students are escorted by an Oregon State Police Trooper and a staff member following a lockdown at the school on Tuesday afternoon. The initial call that came into law enforcement was that there was a shooting at the school. However, it was determined that call was a hoax, like dozens of others made throughout the state today.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Students at Ontario High School went into hiding Tuesday afternoon after hearing about an alleged shooting at their school. However, police were able to quickly determine that the call was part of a hoax that also happened at multiple schools throughout Oregon on Tuesday as well as in recent weeks and months throughout the nation.

After it was determined to be a hoax, the school remained on lockdown through the end of the day with students being released slowly and busses called in early to transport them. However, many parents already were on the grounds and ready to check their children out of class for the day.



