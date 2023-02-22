ONTARIO — Students at Ontario High School went into hiding Tuesday afternoon after hearing about an alleged shooting at their school. However, police were able to quickly determine that the call was part of a hoax that also happened at multiple schools throughout Oregon on Tuesday as well as in recent weeks and months throughout the nation.
After it was determined to be a hoax, the school remained on lockdown through the end of the day with students being released slowly and busses called in early to transport them. However, many parents already were on the grounds and ready to check their children out of class for the day.
City, county and state law enforcement agencies were staged on the sidewalk in front of the school. Ontario Police Lt. James Swank told the media on scene that everything was “Code 4,” meaning everything is under control or safe.
“This has been going on throughout the state all day long, swatting calls, fake calls, at schools throughout the state,” he said.
Swank said law enforcement officials made it inside the school shortly after the call. In a news release Tuesday night, Swank said Ontario Police Department was dispatched to the school for a report of an active shooter.
OPD’s School Resource Officer was at the high school and “shortly thereafter determined that there wasn’t an active threat inside the school.”
A lockdown went into place at the school and police were on scene within 2 minutes of being dispatched.
During that time, the person who called it in stayed on the phone with Malheur County Dispatch and reported the shooter was now in the school’s parking lot.
Oregon State Police troopers and Malheur County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Ontario Police officers in securing the parking lot and searching for the alleged shooter, while other OPD officers “were systematically searching OHS for any active threat.”
During this time, law enforcement became aware that similar incidents had been happening throughout the state.
‘HAPPENED SO FAST’
Rather than have business go on as usual, law enforcement officials cleared the school one classroom at a time, according to Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu. Students then stayed in their respective classrooms until they were let out in in several small pods at a time.
“It happened so fast,” she said. “The first thing Ontario Police Department did was immediately move to make sure students were safe. They lockdown and searched the campus first.”
Though the call was believed likely part of the hoaxes happening across the state, as a precautionary measure, officials still opted for a slow release of students. Although no threat was perceived, Albisu said, officials weren’t “going to take any chances at all.”
“We called in busses early, and as they get here we are releasing those students to busses,” she said.
Additionally, parents were showing up at the window outside to pick up children early. For those cases, staff went to pull the kids from the class.
Albisu quelled a rumor being spread that some kids were saying they could hear screaming.
“I think what they heard is officers searching classrooms,” she said.
“OPD would like to thank the students and their parents along with OHS staff for their cooperation — student and staff safety were the priority,” reads the release from OPD. “We recognize these reports are extremely stressful, and here is another example of the Ontario community coming together.”
During a phone interview this morning, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe remarked that while the event was unfolding “several citizens called me, called my cellphone, wanting to know how they could help.”
“It is part of where we live,” he said.
POSSIBLY A FOREIGN CALL
OPD is asking the public for help in identifying the caller, by phoning known information in; however, according to Wolfe, “the likelihood of finding this person(s) is pretty slim. I’m guessing there’s more than one involved.”
He believes that the call may have originated from “far away, maybe even a foreign land.” Wolfe said he had listened to the recorded call and “the person had a definite accent, was very hard to understand and talked really low.”
“You have to wonder … what is the purpose of this other than to scramble resources,” the sheriff said. “And there is the question that has to be asked: ‘Are they doing these exercises in a coordinated effort to see what kind of resources will respond for future events?’”
He said had it turned out to be a real active-shooter situation, “you would have seen ten times more law enforcement,” noting they would have likely came over from Idaho and throughout eastern Oregon to help out in a situation like that.
Wolfe said it was a typical “swatting call” and that they are oftentimes done to multiple locations at one time. It’s not the first time they’ve seen the trend locally, but previously it was a call of an alleged hostage situation at a certain address.
“And then we would scramble, and one time woke up everyone in the house and they were totally unaware,” he said.
But this is the first time they’ve seen the situation happen with a school, and as soon as the sheriff realized what was going on, he said he personally called every school outside of Ontario and Nyssa that were in the county to let them know and to check in.
Wolfe said he was ‘sure’ the FBI is getting involved, noting the agency had “requested some numbers and some information.”
The OPD news release cited the Oregon Revised Statute regarding initiating a false report to first responder agencies including fire and police agencies or others that deal with emergencies involving danger to life or property. According to the law, it is a Class A misdemeanor. Wolfe said in a case like this, if the person was caught, there would likely be other charges that could be applied.
The sheriff also said an alert that went out to Oregon Emergency Managers in the morning that “had info that something like this might happen,” but noted he had missed the alert.
That alert likely went out after the first hoax calls regarding school shootings. Those were in Douglas County, according to multiple news reports. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls at about 9 a.m. saying there were shooting at three high schools there. Medford Police received a similar call about Ashland High School. Hermiston Police Department locked down a high school and elementary school.
In all cases, schools were placed on lockdown but no evidence of a shooting was found.
Earlier this month, Ed Week reported that law enforcement had been responding to hoax shooting reports at schools throughout the nation. This included five districts in California, seven districts in Michigan and 21 false reports in Vermont during the first week of the month.
The FBI already had been investigating swatting calls in six states in September of 2022 and law enforcement officials are investigating whether the calls are coordinated.
‘A TEAM OF COUNSELORS’
Albisu noted that over the winter break, local law enforcement agencies did active shooter training at the high school and that it was helpful in this case.
“They were on the spot,” Albisu said. “I know everyone wants communication immediately, but in the end, I want [law enforcement] to put student safety first.”
Nearby the high school, Aiken Elementary wasn’t put in lockdown, because the school already is in “lockout basically.” However, Albisu said she sent an email to staff there instructing them to teach as normal and hold students in from recess until more was known.
With situations likely being traumatic for students, officials will keep that at top of mind when they have a meeting.
“We will have a meeting to see what we could have done better, what we could have done different,” Albisu said. “We have a team of counselors unlike most other schools. We may get together with them and say, ‘How do we react and what do we need to do for students’ mental health and safety?’”
Across the river in Fruitland, the school district responded to the situation in Ontario by placing its own soft lockdown in place until more information was known. A note on the district’s website this afternoon states the decision was made by Superintendent Lyle Bayley and that it was lifted within a few minutes after it was determined to be related to a hoax call.
COMMUNICATING FROM THE CLASSROOM
With multiple law enforcement agencies staging on the sidewalk in front of the school, streets quickly became lined with cars of passersby and parents or guardians with students inside. Bystanders could be heard asking each other what was happening or if they had heard from their children.
Many parents or relatives standing in front of the school were in communication with or waiting for communication from their respective children via text messaging. They were standing around waiting to find out what happened, with many remarking to each other how they were planning on checking their children out of school for the day.
One parent, Desiree (no last name given), had two daughters attending school there. She had received a text message from her youngest that said she “didn’t know what was going on, just that there was a shooter and to stay down in the back of the classroom.” Her other daughter said a sheriff’s deputy came into the class, asked if they were OK, then instructed the students to stay in the back with their phones. Desiree showed us a photo her daughter sent her with all the students with their backs against the wall and the deputy in the room.
“This isn’t something that you would think of. I mean this is our small community you know. We’re supposed to take care of one another,” she said. “But this is where we’re at. It’s going to be hard to send our kids back to school.”
Another lady who chose not to be named said she was communicating with her granddaughter who was hiding in a bathroom, where her grandmother told her to go and wait it out.
Former principal Jodi Elizondo, who happened to be at the school when the incident happened said “the school district and law enforcement worked seamlessly to address the situation.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.