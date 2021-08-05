FRUITLAND — Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff released a newer photo of a missing 5-year-old from Fruitland today. The photo of Michael "Monkey" Joseph Vaughan is said to have been taken just one month prior to the time he was last seen.
Michael has been missing since the evening of July 27 and law enforcement personnel have not ruled out any possibilities and are continuing to search waterways and other areas nearby his home.
Michael was last seen in the area of SW 9th St. and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland at about 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on July 27. He was wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue or black boxer briefs with a green stripe and child’s size 11, blue flip flops. He is 3-foot-7-inches tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
