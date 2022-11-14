Law enforcement officials are on scene at a home in the 1100 block of Redwing Street in a subdivision about a quarter-mile away from the home of missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan, of Fruitland. A search warrant has been served for the property, where police are digging up the backyard. It is believed the boys remains are there.
Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan was last seen near his home in Fruitland on July 27.
FRUITLAND — A 35-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend in connection to the case of a missing Fruitland boy that stretches back to July 27, 2021. The woman is a resident at a house in the 1100 block of Redwing Street, where law enforcement officials are currently digging up the back yard, looking for the boy’s remains. A tip regarding Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan, who was 5 when he went missing and has since had a birthday, led police to the house, where a search warrant was served on Friday night.
Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, was booked into the Payette County Jail on Saturday morning. Her felony charge: Failing to report the death of a person, according to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.
“The investigation is continuing,” he said. “We do not believe that she is the only person with knowledge of Michael’s disappearance and death, and we will continue to seek those who are connected to his disappearance.”
Wondra was arraigned on her charge at 1:30 p.m. Monday in front of Judges Brian D. Lee and Robert L. Jackson. Her bond has been set at $500,000.
A motion to temporarily seal the court records has been filed.
According to Idaho court records, Wondra was facing multiple charges in April, including four felonies and a misdemeanor, but all the charges were dismissed by the Payette County Prosecutor on June 1. Those felonies included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, evidence destruction, alteration or concealment, and possession of controlled substance and misdemeanor battery. All charges in that case were dismissed on the motion of the Payette County Prosecutor on June 1. A request for comment about the earlier case is pending with the prosecutor.
Law enforcement officials are still at Wondra’s house in the 1100 block of Redwing Street, where they have been staged since Friday night. The yard being searched is about one-quarter mile away from Michael’s home, as the crow flies. Huff has confirmed that despite the proximity, the people who live in the home “don’t know the parents.”
A tip led law enforcement to ultimately serving a search warrant on the property.
Huff said police have received 1,500 tips so far. While the majority of them have been cleared, officials continue investigating those leads every day.
“This one is relatively recent and we believe it to be credible,” he said.
It’s unknown how long it might take to dig down 3 to 4 feet with heavy equipment, the chief said, adding that “it could be weeks,” as the goal will be to preserve any evidence.
The cold weather and utility lines are factors that “have slowed us down a little bit,” Huff said, but added that they had been to work through those issues with utility providers. He said that the ultimate goal is to “fully exploit the yard.”
Assisting Fruitland Police on the scene is Idaho State Police, Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue, Fruitland Fire and Fruitland Public Works, the latter of which has been helping with heavy equipment operation.
The case has drawn national attention over the past 16 months.
Since the news about the backyard being dug up was broadcast by Boise television stations over the weekend, there has been a lot of traffic in the neighborhood where law enforcement are working. Huff urges people to respect the privacy of the homeowners in that neighborhood, the law enforcement who are working the scene, and Michael’s family.
Since Michael went missing nearly 16 months ago, Huff has said his primary goal is to bring the boy home.
Michael was listed on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse since the night he went missing, and remains on the Endangered Records list. The night he went missing, Michael was reportedly wearing a light blue minecraft shirt and black boxer briefs with lime green stitching and size 11 flip-flop sandals. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was born June 24, 2016.
Asked what he thought about the possibility that Michael was so close to home, Huff had the following to say.
“It’s emotional. It’s been highs and lows since he went missing — I can’t even tell you,” the chief said. He said someone asked him how he was doing. “I don’t know. I don’t know if I will until we find Michael or bring resolution to this case. We can’t stop. Whatever it takes, we continue our search and our efforts, and are steadfast in our efforts. We have a huge task in front of us with this and it will take time.
“I would like to thank the community for their support — they’ve been awesome,” Huff said. “I’m also asking for their patience.”
