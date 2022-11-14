FRUITLAND — A 35-year-old woman was arrested over the weekend in connection to the case of a missing Fruitland boy that stretches back to July 27, 2021. The woman is a resident at a house in the 1100 block of Redwing Street, where law enforcement officials are currently digging up the back yard, looking for the boy’s remains. A tip regarding Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan, who was 5 when he went missing and has since had a birthday, led police to the house, where a search warrant was served on Friday night.

Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, was booked into the Payette County Jail on Saturday morning. Her felony charge: Failing to report the death of a person, according to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff.

