Police look into fentanyl overdose as cause of death

WEISER — A 35-year-old man recently died from what is believed to be a fatal drug overdose in Weiser. Fentanyl is suspected to be the synthetic drug that caused the death; however, law enforcement officials won’t be certain until they see the lab results on blood samples.
“Until we get it back, we don’t know what happened,” said Washington County Sheriff Matt Thomas.
Until then, he is unable to provide much information about the case, which happened in mid to late March and which is actively under investigation.
One thing that can be shared, according to police intel, is that the fentanyl may have been in powder form. The drug comes in a variety of powder and liquid forms and other drugs can be laced with it.
According to Thomas, the substance was picked up in Ontario. He said the person who got it gave it to three people. All of them used it and all of them overdosed. Two were hospitalized, and the sheriff said the one who died was in the hospital for quite a while before dying.
If the lab analysis indicates it was an overdose death, that could lead to charges for the person who supplied the substance, Thomas said, adding “we’re going to look at that.”
The sheriff’s word of caution to people first and foremost is: “People don’t need to do illegal narcotics.”
However — while stating firmly that he is not advocating drug use — he cautioned those who do make that choice.
“Be extra cautious of where it’s coming from, because [fentanyl] is in everything now,” Thomas said.
Saying he knows people are, unfortunately, going to continue to use, he added, “it is not worth dying over.”
When it comes to fentanyl, Thomas said law enforcement officials are “finding large amounts of it in Washington County and Weiser.”
Weiser Police Department assisted Washington County on the overdose call.
Once more is known about the death, Thomas plans to share that information with the public. He said this is the first time his department has had to send blood work that far away. He said an official at Idaho’s state lab told them that the lab in Pennsylvania was the only place to test for fentanyl in blood.
According to the most recent data available from the National Institution on Drug Abuse, in Idaho, opioids were involved in 46,802 (a rate of 14.6) overdose deaths in 2018 — nearly 70% of all overdose deaths.
Deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (including fentanyl and fentanyl analogs) continued to rise with more than 28,400 (a rate of 9.9) overdose deaths in 2018.
