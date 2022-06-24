Purchase Access

This article has been updated since the original version was posted at 10:15 a.m. June 24, 2022.

ONTARIO — Ontario Police Department are on scene at Southeast Seventh Street and Southeast Seventh Avenue today, where they are investigating the death of a juvenile. Police have not confirmed in what manner the youth died. More information is said to be coming soon regarding the incident, but at this time little is known, except that police have been there since 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Law enforcement officers have closed the roads from the intersection of Sierra Vista Dr and SE 7th St to the intersection of SE 7th St and SE 9th St. In an update on Friday afternoon, it was stated that the roads would remain closed until the Oregon State Police Crime Lab is finished processing forensic evidence and the scene has been cleared. The crime lab was said to have arrived around 4:40 p.m. on Friday

OSP Criminal Division and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office are on scene, assisting with the investiagion.

"There is no risk to the public," a news release states. "Only local traffic is permitted within the barricade during this time."

Ontario Police also are asking that nearby residents share any camera footage, such as from a Ring doorbell camera. Footage sought is of Southeast 7th Avenue from 3 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. this morning.

Residents can send their footage by email to Liz Amason, police support specialist, at liz.amason@ontariooregon.org.

The Argus Observer is following the situation and will release more information as it is made available.



