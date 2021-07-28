Search for missing boy continues Wednesday afternoon

Officers from the Caldwell Police Department joined Fruitland Police and local search parties Wednesday afternoon, as they continued the search for 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. The child went missing Tuesday evening near his home on Southwest Ninth Street.  

FRUITLAND — According to a post on Fruitland City Police Department’s Facebook page at about 7:45 p.m., the search for a missing 5-year-old boy is still actively underway. 

Police are asking residents to comb any video footage they might have from surveillance or doorbell cameras to see if any children match the description of Michael Vaughan, of Fruitland, as well as to check their property for Michael Vaughan, of Fruitland. 

“Please check your crawl spaces, sheds, trailers and vehicles, and any other place a five year old might hide or become stuck,” reads their post.

Michael was last seen at about 6:45 pm Tuesday in a blue Minecraft T-shirt with blue boxer-style shorts and flip flops. The child, who answers by the nickname “Monkey” was said to be walking east near his home in the area of Southwest Ninth Street. 

Anybody who finds anything of interest is urged to call 911 and stay out until law enforcement responds. 

Fruitland Police express gratitude to all agencies and members of the public who are assisting in the search. 

