ONTARIO — A 38-year-old Ontario man who has been on the run since December is now in jail and facing several felony charges. Among these are attempted murder.
Law enforcement officials arrested Christopher Deleon on Friday, after a brief pursuit in which he entered an RV trailer and hid.
According to a news release from Ontario Police Department, an Oregon State Police Trooper saw Deleon, who was wanted, in a vehicle at about 3:04 p.m. Deleon then entered an RV park in the 200 block of Southeast 10th Street.
After law enforcement surrounded the trailer, Deleon “peacefully surrendered,” and was taken into custody, reads the release.
Deleon remains lodged in the Malheur County Jail, where he is facing multiple criminal charges.
According to Ontario Police Lt. James Swank, the attempted murder charge could change to “assault in the first degree or strangulation.”
He said Deleon that crime took place in Ontario in December, with other charges occurring around that same time.
“There was also an incident with this same subject a couple days before the arrest,” Swank said. “Law enforcement had been looking for the subject and working to apprehend him.”
According to jail officials, Deleon faces several other charges including parole violation, four counts of assault, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, possession of a firearm, harassment, two counts of criminal mischief, menacing, rape, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, robbery, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm.
He will be preliminarily arraigned on those charges this afternoon.
During the pursuit, pedestrian and vehicle traffic were temporarily interrupted in the RV park.
Multiple agencies were involved in the arrest, including OPD, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and OSP.
