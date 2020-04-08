ONTARIO — The City of Ontario’s Community Development Director Dan Cummings issued an announcement via email about the upcoming regular meeting of the Planning Commission scheduled for April 13. This announcement comes in the midst of efforts to mitigate the effects of the on-going pandemic stemming from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“It is short as we only have one land use action public hearing. Due to the COVID-19 virus, you have an option of coming to the meeting in person or calling in,” said Cummings in the statement.
Cummings noted that if someone requires a hard copy of the Planning Commission Packet, arrangements can be made to obtain one starting on Tuesday of next week.
“Please make an appointment to pick them up as the office is closed to the general public. I will send out minutes from our last meeting (2-10-20) on Tuesday,” stated Cummings.
Cummings continued by asking anyone planning on attending, in person or calling in, to confirm their attendance “so we will set up the room accordingly.”
“If you are sick or have been around anyone else that has been sick, please call in!” concluded Cummings in the statement.
