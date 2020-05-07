Pirates to line downtown in graduation celebration

PAYETTE — A plan has been placed for the Payette community to honor its graduating senior class, who will have a different send-off than those of years past due to social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
On May 21 at 7 p.m., the Payette High School class of 2020 will be lined up down Main Street so community members can drive through town and show their support and congratulate the seniors from the safety of their cars.
According to a post from Payette High School, the students and their families will be responsible for their own individual celebrations when receiving diplomas, which will be done individually. Starting on May 15, Payette High School seniors will be receiving their diplomas, awards and a graduation gift at a time that’s scheduled with school officials.
The seniors will be celebrating their first reunion, a half-year reunion, on Dec. 18.
Open doors
Payette High School is one of just a few schools in the state of Idaho where students are allowed to enter the building. On Tuesday, the school started allowing students who are struggling to get one-on-one instruction with teachers.
The instruction is all scheduled, to make sure that there aren’t too many students in the building at one time. The school has also erected plexiglass panels to ensure that teachers and students are safe.
State changes
In response to the COVID-19 closing schools state-wide, the Idaho State Board of Education has enacted several changes to help students. The state board put together a video detailing the changes made, which can be found at https://boardofed.idaho.gov/#foobox-1/1/LL-E7QLCusc.
The State Board is working to get advanced placement (AP) tests sent out to students. The tests will be done at home with a time limit. The board announced that any student who scores a three or better on the AP test will receive college credit.
With distance learning starting after spring break, many of Idaho’s schools are not offering letter grades to students for the work completed via distance learning. The State Board announced that public colleges in Idaho will be granting credit for dual credit courses completed with pass/fail grades. Also, pass/fail credits for dual credit courses will transfer for all public institutions.
When schools were closed in mid-March, the State Board waived the senior project graduation requirement as a state requirement (it is still possible that individual schools are requiring a senior project).
The State Board also waived the college entrance exam requirement to graduate for seniors who hadn’t already taken either the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) or the American College Test (ACT). Currently, education officials are working on rule changes for current juniors.
The Idaho Standards Achievement Test (ISAT) has been waived as well.
