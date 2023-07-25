Backpack giveaway for students comes back to Ontario’s TCC store

In order to receive a free backpack loaded with school supplies, children must be present.

ONTARIO — It's back-to-school season and while many look forward to getting back to class, doing so while fully prepared is not always possible for everyone, due to the cost. The most recent Huntington Backpack Index (2019), showed that school supplies can average from $110 to $304 per student. Since this data was made available, inflation has skyrocketed.

According to information from Round Room, LLC, in 2022, families in the U.S. with school-aged children spent more than $800 in supplies.



