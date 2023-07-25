ONTARIO — It's back-to-school season and while many look forward to getting back to class, doing so while fully prepared is not always possible for everyone, due to the cost. The most recent Huntington Backpack Index (2019), showed that school supplies can average from $110 to $304 per student. Since this data was made available, inflation has skyrocketed.
According to information from Round Room, LLC, in 2022, families in the U.S. with school-aged children spent more than $800 in supplies.
The company, which owns TCC and Wireless Zone retailers, is gearing up for its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, with this year marking its 11th year. Since 2013, the campaign has provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the U.S.
This year the company is donating 120,000 backpacks with supplies to students. Those living in the Western Treasure Valley can stop at the Ontario TCC store on Sunday to get in on the freebie. Starting at 1 p.m., local families can pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.
One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis at each participating TCC and Wireless Zone store. Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room in the news release. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to make school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”
