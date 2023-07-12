Paying tribute to a World War II veteran

World War II veteran Tom Pierce dances with his friend Fern Palmer during a Fourth of July dance at the Ontario Senior Center in 2016. Pierce will be honored on July 29 during a party at Lions Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pierce says going to senior center dances is still one of his favorite pastimes.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Centenarians and living World War II veterans are both rare these days. As such, Ontario’s American Legion Post 67 and the city of Ontario will be celebrating one of their own, who is nearing that 100-year mark this month.

At the encouragement of Ontario’s American Legion Post 67 Commander Dan Burks during its last meeting in May, Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden has proclaimed July 29 Tom Pierce Day. She read the proclamation during the June 13 Ontario City Council meeting.



