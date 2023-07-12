Paying tribute to a World War II veteran

World War II veteran Tom Pierce dances with his friend Fern Palmer during a Fourth of July dance at the Ontario Senior Center in 2016. Pierce will be honored on July 29 during a party at Lions Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pierce says going to senior center dances is still one of his favorite pastimes.
ONTARIO — Centenarians and living World War II veterans are both rare these days. As such, Ontario’s American Legion Post 67 and the city of Ontario will be celebrating one of their own, who is nearing that 100-year mark this month.
At the encouragement of Ontario’s American Legion Post 67 Commander Dan Burks during its last meeting in May, Ontario Mayor Deborah Folden has proclaimed July 29 Tom Pierce Day. She read the proclamation during the June 13 Ontario City Council meeting.
Pierce is a WWII veteran and his birthday is July 27. The proclamation stated that Pierce is turning 100 years old. However, on Tuesday Burks told the Argus that he has since confirmed Pierce will be turning 99.
Burks reminded the council about this month’s celebration for Pierce during its meeting on Tuesday night, saying “everyone is invited to come celebrate.” The party will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29 at Lions Park on Southwest Fourth Avenue in Ontario.
In May, Burks told the council how Post 67 put together its first resolution to create the special day to pass on to the city of Ontario for consideration. Pierce is a member of that post.
In a story to the council, Burks talked about the year before when he asked Pierce what he did for fun. Burks said Pierce told him he drives around to the senior centers and “pick up on all the young chicks.”
Confused, Burks asked if Pierce really was looking for “young chicks” at Senior Centers.
The veteran’s response, according to Burks was, that at his age “they’re all young.”
According to Post 67’s Resolution No. 1, the American Legion and city of Ontario have worked side by side for more than 104 years; “those who fought in WWII are known as the greatest generation deserving of our deepest respect and admiration”; Pierce’s 99th birthday is July 27 “making him one of our greatest generation.”
Those words were echoed in the city’s proclamation, which will be presented to Pierce in the form of a framed, signed certificate on July 29 during a ceremony in his honor.
According to Argus Observer history, Pierce grew up with his three brothers on a family farm outside Ontario, where they “worked on the farm, hunted, fished, built fast cars and gained invaluable experiences that shaped them into who they are today.”
